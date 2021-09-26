CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McIlroy sits out then suffers during dismal Ryder Cup

fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The American crowd knew where it hurt Europe the most. “We want Rory! We want Rory!” the fans shouted, mockingly, on the first tee box with the second day of the Ryder Cup about to begin. But they knew he wasn’t coming for that match. Some...

www.fox44news.com

SHEBOYGAN, WI
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – For the first time in a storied Ryder Cup career, Rory McIlroy will play the role of cheerleader on Saturday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy was not in European captain Padraig Harrington’s foursomes lineup after going 0-2, including a 5-and-3 loss to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the morning foursomes session, on Day 1 at Whistling Straits. Paired with Shane Lowry in the afternoon fourball session McIlroy lost, 4 and 3.

