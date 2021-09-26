Sorting out the myths from legends
In 1054 AD Japanese sky watchers noticed and recorded a new light in the night sky. It blazed brightly for months, and then faded from view. The Japanese called it the Guest Light. If such a story had spread to the outside world, it would have been considered legend. But in more modern times and with telescopes, astronomers found the remnant of that event. Far from being a legend, the event was actually a stellar explosion called a supernova. It marked the explosive death of a once massive star. The remnants of that explosion have expanded outward into space for nearly a thousand years and those remnants form a beautiful cosmic phenomenon called the Crab Nebula. At the center of that nebula the stellar corpse of that star remains. The story of the Guest Star indicates that behind many legends and even though people may have misunderstood the true cause, there is often a real event.
