CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Sorting out the myths from legends

By Terry Mejdrich
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 7 days ago

In 1054 AD Japanese sky watchers noticed and recorded a new light in the night sky. It blazed brightly for months, and then faded from view. The Japanese called it the Guest Light. If such a story had spread to the outside world, it would have been considered legend. But in more modern times and with telescopes, astronomers found the remnant of that event. Far from being a legend, the event was actually a stellar explosion called a supernova. It marked the explosive death of a once massive star. The remnants of that explosion have expanded outward into space for nearly a thousand years and those remnants form a beautiful cosmic phenomenon called the Crab Nebula. At the center of that nebula the stellar corpse of that star remains. The story of the Guest Star indicates that behind many legends and even though people may have misunderstood the true cause, there is often a real event.

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

“Genius” is a myth

Einstein wasn’t a genius. Neither was Mozart, nor was Beethoven. But society’s brilliant masterminds and superhuman performers share one thing in common: a spark that ignited their soul and lit an eternal fire under their rear. Let me explain. Innate genius is not a new concept. Homer credited the greatness...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ars Technica

New genomic analysis sorts out when Polynesians reached which islands

The spread of the Polynesian culture across the Pacific was the greatest migration in humanity's history. All indications are that the Polynesians started in Taiwan and made it to the Americas while settling on islands from Hawaii to New Zealand along the way. Many of those islands retained trade routes for centuries, even if the islands themselves were tiny and difficult to consistently find in the vast expanse of the Pacific.
SCIENCE
adelnews.com

Steve Lekwa: Sorting out those confusing asters

I have always enjoyed learning the names of wild plants, birds and animals that I encounter. I own quite a few field guides to help me identify them and can usually figure out even some of the more nondescript trees, birds and animals. Some plants are difficult to pin down,...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Comet Approaching From Outer Solar System May Be The Largest Ever Seen

A comet so huge it was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet is on an inward-bound trajectory from the outer Solar System. There's no reason to worry –  C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), as the comet is called, will approach no closer to the Sun than just outside the orbit of Saturn. But its large size and relative closeness will afford a rare opportunity to study a pristine object from the Oort Cloud, and find new information about the formation of the Solar System. "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen – or at least larger than any...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid Day#Myths#Hiroshima#Earth#Japanese#The Guest Star
IndieWire

Netflix Beat Tom Cruise and Russia to Orbit: How ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’ Captured History

Earlier this month, SpaceX was preparing to launch the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Titled “Inspiration4,” the effort stemmed from Shift4 CEO and billionaire Jason Isaacman purchasing four seats in the private space company’s Dragon capsule as a fundraising effort to support child cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He doled out the additional spots to a trio of fellow amateurs, who would join him in orbiting the Earth for three days as they hurtled through the dark void of space at a higher altitude than any astronaut had traveled in over 20 years.  All along, filmmaker Jason Hehir...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

True Story

Summer is officially over. Put away the T-shirts and bust out the sweatshirts. I hope you had a good summer. I know we did. Our family took a vacation in August and traveled down to Nebraska and then over to Kentucky and came back home through Chicago. I could tell you all about it. I could share stories of missed turns, swimming pool closures, and a strange narrow road. If I spent an hour with you telling you stories of our vacation, would you believe they were true? If I told you that there is a giant Noah’s Ark built out in Kentucky, would you believe me? If you had reason for doubt, you might turn to my wife or my kids and ask them to verify my story. After all, they were there. Or you might search out other ways to verify the things we saw were really true.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Taking’: Film Review | Fantastic Fest 2021

Even those who’ve never heard its name know Monument Valley, that collection of stunning sandstone features rising out of the desert where Utah meets Arizona. Their silhouettes, and images inspired by them, are as embedded in myths of the American West as cowboy hats and six-shooters. But few will have thought about those buttes anywhere near as deeply as the interviewees in Alexandre O. Philippe’s The Taking, a surprisingly thorny doc by a filmmaker whose work usually tackles easier pop culture subjects like George Lucas (The People vs. George Lucas), sci-fi (Memory: The Origins of Alien) and Alfred Hitchcock (78/52:...
MOVIES
ScienceAlert

These Mysterious Animal Burrows Seem to Pre-Date Animals. We Finally Know How

Scientists just solved a 50-year-old geological puzzle: the mystery of ancient animal traces dating back to an era before animals had evolved on Earth. The traces in question are embedded in quartzite rock, discovered in Mount Barren in southwestern Australia, and they look a lot like the burrows that crustaceans make in sand. The only problem is, the rock would have solidified from sand around 600 million years before animal life first appeared. It seemed that either animals were burrowing way earlier than previously thought, or some species had developed teeth capable of chomping through solid rock. And neither explanation was particularly...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Her Crooked Heart at the Reif

Her Crooked Heart will present an intimate evening of songs at the Reif Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, has enlisted a powerful group of women; women who can, in their way, take on the feminine, humanist mantle of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own: Siri Undlin (Humbird), Adelyn Strei (Adro), Hilary James (We are the Willows, Bathtub Cig). The quartet blends classical and electric guitar; piano and vintage synths; cello, woodwinds and drum triggers. This merging of acoustic and synthetic sounds is all in service of the voice: four part vocal harmonies that shift from ethereal to an elemental wail, always telling a story of transformation. Their critically acclaimed debut album, To Love To Leave To Live, was released in 2019 and saw the group tour extensively through the US and UK.
MUSIC
Boone News-Republican

Steve Lekwa: Sorting out those confusing asters

I have always enjoyed learning the names of wild plants, birds and animals that I encounter. I own quite a few field guides to help me identify them and can usually figure out even some of the more nondescript trees, birds and animals. Some plants are difficult to pin down,...
ANIMALS
Ames Tribune

Steve Lekwa: Sorting out those confusing asters

I have always enjoyed learning the names of wild plants, birds and animals that I encounter. I own quite a few field guides to help me identify them and can usually figure out even some of the more nondescript trees, birds and animals. Some plants are difficult to pin down,...
ANIMALS
theperrychief.com

Steve Lekwa: Sorting out those confusing asters

I have always enjoyed learning the names of wild plants, birds and animals that I encounter. I own quite a few field guides to help me identify them and can usually figure out even some of the more nondescript trees, birds and animals. Some plants are difficult to pin down,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy