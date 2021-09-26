CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Felton ‘On The Mend’ After Collapse At Celebrity Golf Match

By Kristine Belonio
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Felton is already doing better after his shocking collapse during a celebrity golf match earlier this week. The “Harry Potter” star, 34, took to Instagram Saturday to update his fans on his condition now that he is out of the hospital. In the video he shared, a cheerful Felton greeted his fans, and he even played the guitar and sang a song to convey that they shouldn’t worry about him anymore because he is feeling much better.

www.ibtimes.com

