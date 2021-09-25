CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers place TE Dominique Dafney on injured reserve

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their tight ends for at least the next three weeks.

The team placed Dominique Dafney on injured reserve on Saturday.

Dafney landed on the injury report this week with a hip injury. He missed Friday’s practice and was originally designated as questionable before he was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Players are eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve after three missed games. The Packers play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Through two games, Dafney played 48 snaps on offense and 22 special teams snaps. He caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown over five games last season.

Tight end Josiah Deguara will likely take over many of Dafney’s snaps. He recovered from a concussion suffered in Week 1 and fits the profile of a versatile move tight end.

The Packers did not immediately replace Dafney on the 53-man roster.

