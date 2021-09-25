CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame celebrates Wisconsin win with 'Jump Around'

By Nick Shepkowski
 7 days ago
A wild scene unleashed at Soldier Field at the start of the fourth quarter Saturday when Wisconsin’s tradition of playing “Jump Around” took place. As is the case at each Badgers home game the crowd went nuts.

With Drew Pyne in at quarterback and the Wisconsin defense swarming it seemed like the Irish were entering dangerous waters, but things quickly turned as a 13-10 deficit with 14:14 to play turned into a 41-13 Notre Dame victory.

In his on the field interview with Fox immediately after breaking Knute Rockne’s all-time Notre Dame wins record, Kelly stated that the Irish thought “Jump Around was their own fight song.”

The Irish must have liked it quite a bit because after the game it was one of the songs of choice in the locker room.

Not long after the game the Notre Dame social media team got in on the fun.

Well played by all.

And for the record the “Jump Around” tradition is pretty cool. I wish more Notre Dame fans would have participated in the fun instead to start the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. It’s a catchy tune and makes one want to jump around.

Especially after scoring 31 straight fourth quarter points.

