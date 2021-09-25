CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Halftime: Tennessee trails Florida by three

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwjdS_0c8CI2IF00

In its first road game of the 2021 season, Tennessee finds itself facing a 17-14 deficit at halftime against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Volunteers may be trailing the Gators, but the Tennessee had its two longest pass plays of the season as Hendon Hooker threw a 47-yard screen pass to Tiyon Evans that tied the game, 7-7, with 7 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hooker connected with JaVonta Payton on a 75-yard scoring strike early in the second stanza, to give Tennessee a 14-10 advantage with 11:31 remaining until halftime.

The Gators scored first on Emory Jones’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Malik Davis.

After UT’s first score, Florida regained the lead when Jace Christmann kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

The Vols’ defense came up big late in the first half when Alontae Taylor forced a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Beasley.

The Vols, however, squandered a chance to tie the game when Chase McGrath missed a field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr6qx_0c8CI2IF00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Missouri in dominant fashion

Tennessee notched a dominant road victory that it desperately needed Saturday afternoon at Missouri. Quarterback Hendon Hooker posted a stellar performance as he threw for three touchdowns an ran for another to lead the Volunteers to a 62-24 Southeastern Conference victory at Memorial Stadium. Hooker went 15-of-19 for 225 yards,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time announced for Auburn-Georgia

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be on CBS. The 126th edition of the Auburn-Georgia rivalry will be the first game in a CBS doubleheader on Oct. 9, CBS and the SEC announced Saturday night. Georgia leads the...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Robinson Jr. runs wild as Alabama blows out Ole Miss

Hopefully, Ole Miss fans enjoyed their popcorn, because Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Alabama left them with little else to get excited about. The 42-21 final score doesn’t do this one justice, as the Crimson Tide built a 35-0 lead into the third quarter, allowing the Rebels to post a couple of garbage-time touchdowns to make things respectable on the scoreboard.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#American Football#Gators#Emory Jones#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn to start Bo Nix over T.J. Finley

The week-long quarterback discussion is over. Per AL.com, Bo Nix is expected to make his 29th straight start as Auburn’s quarterback. It will be Nix’s third start against LSU. Nix was benched in the second half against Georgia State last week. The offense was struggling and Bryan Harsin decided to...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jayden Reed with another punt return touchdown

Jayden Reed is a playmaker. Last week, Jayden Reed scored a game-tying touchdown against Nebraska on a punt return, showing his electricity. This week, Jayden Reed started the game against Western Kentucky with a bang. After a three and out, Reed received a punt at the MSU 8 yard line and then took it to the house for the first score of the game.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Fourth-Quarter Analysis

Notre Dame had a nice run of 26 consecutive home wins, but all good things must come to an end. It happened Saturday with a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati, and the Irish’s College Football Playoff hopes likely died along with the aforementioned streak. Meanwhile, the Bearcats’ playoff hopes remain alive, and they have their revenge against Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy