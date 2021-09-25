Halftime: Tennessee trails Florida by three

In its first road game of the 2021 season, Tennessee finds itself facing a 17-14 deficit at halftime against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Volunteers may be trailing the Gators, but the Tennessee had its two longest pass plays of the season as Hendon Hooker threw a 47-yard screen pass to Tiyon Evans that tied the game, 7-7, with 7 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hooker connected with JaVonta Payton on a 75-yard scoring strike early in the second stanza, to give Tennessee a 14-10 advantage with 11:31 remaining until halftime.

The Gators scored first on Emory Jones’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Malik Davis.

After UT’s first score, Florida regained the lead when Jace Christmann kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

The Vols’ defense came up big late in the first half when Alontae Taylor forced a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Beasley.

The Vols, however, squandered a chance to tie the game when Chase McGrath missed a field goal on the final play of the second quarter.