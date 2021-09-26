Investigation continues after Portage football game scare; man tackled on field in separate incident, police say
PORTAGE — Before panic stirred in the stadium, a man was tackled on Portage High School's football field by an officer in a separate incident Friday night, police said. Portage police said the investigation continues after several hundred spectators fled the stadium stands after a student shouted that someone had a gun at Portage's homecoming football game.www.nwitimes.com
