Investigation continues after Portage football game scare; man tackled on field in separate incident, police say

By Anna Ortiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE — Before panic stirred in the stadium, a man was tackled on Portage High School's football field by an officer in a separate incident Friday night, police said. Portage police said the investigation continues after several hundred spectators fled the stadium stands after a student shouted that someone had a gun at Portage's homecoming football game.

