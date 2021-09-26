House in Toyonaka / SNARK + Ouvi

This luxury rental villa nestled in Olde Naples is just steps away from the beach and city pier. The one-bedroom, one-bath residence lives life large with an open concept layout in a contemporary coastal architectural style that exudes light, space, and comfort. Downstairs, the tastefully decorated living room transitions to a lovely island kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and marble countertops. Upstairs the master suite boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and shiplap, a sitting area, a walkout balcony and a spacious closet with a stackable washer and dryer. The outdoor living space is a tropical oasis with a shared heated pool/spa, summer kitchen, gas grill and lounging area with HD smart TV and a gas fireplace. The villa also has a private entrance and parking space.
