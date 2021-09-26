CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

House in Toyonaka / SNARK + Ouvi

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The house is located on a sloping site in Toyonaka City, Osaka, Japan. There are many houses on the north side of which are connected to streets on the sloping site, and on the south side, there is a view of the Hankyu Train and airplanes arriving and departing from Itami Airport.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Cultivatable House / IN STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. For generations, the family of the client has maintained a farm household by cultivating their fields in this site in the central area of Saitama prefecture. Houses in this farming area used to share an orderly pattern, commonly with a water path, a farmhouse, sheds, and fields in a row from north to south, but in recent times newly built houses and car garages have disordered the overall pattern into the sprawling of suburban landscapes in the countryside.
VISUAL ART
homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

3 Attached Houses / PONT12 architectes

Text description provided by the architects. 3 attached houses replace a villa from the 1950s in a residential area overlooking Lausanne. The project makes maximum use of the plots potential for densification while taking care, through its form and materiality, to fit into its suburban and green context. Offsets in...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

BIG Unveils Design of Urban Fashion Village in Portugal

BIG has collaborated with global technology platform for luxury fashion Farfetch and Portuguese real estate developer Castro Group to create "Fuse Valley", a purpose-built urban fashion village on the slopes of the Leça River in Porto, Portugal. The platform's newly unveiled HQ will feature 12 uniquely-designed interconnected buildings that represent the different elements of the company’s organization. The project is set to break ground by early 2023, and open its doors in 2025.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snark#Earth#Living Space#Itami Airport#House#The Hankyu Train
ArchDaily

The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier

Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to transform a Qajar-era textile factory into an enticing residential house. Like many other historic building renovation projects, a key challenge was preserving the spirit and the original fabric of the building while injecting a contemporary feel to it. We...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Residential Extension in Kanamachi / SO&CO

Text description provided by the architects. Extension of a house without a “completion inspection certificate”. This property is located a short distance from the Kanamachi station in a low-rise residential area near Mizumoto Park, a well-known park in Tokyo. The client purchased the pre-existing building of 61.27m2 in 2010, this small two-story wooden house had become too tiny for the family of four as the children grew up. When the eldest son started junior high school, they wanted to provide him with his own room, which led them to start thinking about expanding the house.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Aux Entrepôts Housing / HHF Architects

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments • Renens, Switzerland. Text description provided by the architects. Aux Entrepôts is a new quarter in Renens in the Lausanne West region with angular, shimmering facades in green, yellow, aubergine, and red. HHF Architects winning entry for an invitational competition forms part of the new master plan Parc du Simplon. The Basel architects’ office has designed four three- and four-story buildings with varying square and rectangular typologies, all with vivid brick exteriors. The ruggedness and simplicity of the chosen bricks are evocative of the site’s industrial history, while the glazed surfaces of the bricks that measure 240 x 52 x 14 millimeters contribute to the lively atmosphere of the area.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Matsuyama / Takashi Okuno & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture embraces the flowing inner garden. The trickle of water, quietly echoing through the family’s very own private garden. It’s a sensation of being out in the fields and mountains. Of great importance is the aperture that brings the garden inside. Particular attention...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ArchDaily

SCRAB Gallery / JeongChoi Works

Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture • Busan, South Korea. Text description provided by the architects. The SCRAB is a gallery cafe located in Young Island, at the edge of Busan in South Korea, with a unique view of the industrial waterfront that changes from hour to hour. The aim of the interior design is to create a maze-like space to contain diverse programs including a cafe, an exhibition space, an art store, and a viewing lounge.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Rope Shop Ujezd / JRA Jarousek.Rochova.Architekti

Lead Architects: Magdalena Rochová, Radek Jarousek. Text description provided by the architects. Rope shop is located on the ground floor of an apartment building from the 19th century in the center of Prague in Mala Strana. In the past, there were made many adaptations and adjustments, but none of them had its quality. Spaces were divided into three parts and the full height of each room was interrupted by a full inserted floor. Shops were confined, neglected, and confusing.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hannam Berg Rooftop Cafe / YOLLLLEY STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Discovered as a place that keeps the emotions of Korean housing style in the alley to express modern commercial culture, this is a site where the position of residents and that of those staying for a while are different, and it is too tight for cars and people to pass by.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion is an extension of the living room out into the garden, and an additional recreation room for dinner and party. Built of solid brick walls, standing on a concrete slab, the house retains heat well into the fall while it cools and protects from the sun during summer. To further extend the season, both underfloor heating and a fireplace are installed. The unique geometry is a result of a basic conceptual principle: A single enclosing wall that frames the garden and the afternoon sun, while blocking out wind and sound. The building is detached from the main house to provide a visual connection between pavilion and the street. This position also enables for a sneak path between the garden and the front yard.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Canyes House/ undos arquitectura cooperativa

Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament • Bordils, Spain. Text description provided by the architects. Tired of living in a house with a lot of stairs, C. and A. decided they want to live, and already thinking about the future, in a house that could works only on the ground floor, without the need to spend all day going up and down stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
atlantarealestateforum.com

Are White Kitchens Still in Style?

White kitchens are a white hot trend in home design and homeowners can choose from a wide selection of countertops and cabinets in a variety of materials in the latest shades of white. White kitchens are often warmed up now with more natural wood grains, so expect to see hardwood flooring and pops of color, like the blues pictured here. Another popular trend is paint the cabinets in the island a different color like navy or dark blue.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

This luxury rental villa nestled in Olde Naples is just steps away from the beach and city pier. The one-bedroom, one-bath residence lives life large with an open concept layout in a contemporary coastal architectural style that exudes light, space, and comfort. Downstairs, the tastefully decorated living room transitions to a lovely island kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and marble countertops. Upstairs the master suite boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and shiplap, a sitting area, a walkout balcony and a spacious closet with a stackable washer and dryer. The outdoor living space is a tropical oasis with a shared heated pool/spa, summer kitchen, gas grill and lounging area with HD smart TV and a gas fireplace. The villa also has a private entrance and parking space.
NAPLES, FL
ArchDaily

Casa Tagle / DOMA + Luca Sala

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tagle is a scenic game of life. Where everything is transformed, nothing is permanent and adapts to the domestic changes of the day to day life. Spaces are in constant use, every movement matters and nothing is on display like a museum. It...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hybrid Spaces Call for Hybrid Furniture Design: B&T Design

The boundaries between different kinds of spaces are not as defined as they used to be. All around us, we are witnessing examples of blurred boundaries between private and public spaces, interiors and exteriors, and formal and informal spaces and so on. As spaces become increasingly hybrid and multidimensional, the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Gold Treasure Trove Found by Danish Man with Metal Detector

Using a metal detector, a man in Denmark’s countryside discovered a cache of 1,500-year-old gold objects. The treasure trove offered up more than two pounds of gold, according to the Vejlemuseerne, the museum consortium in Vejle, Denmark, which announced the news on Sunday. The trove was found in Vindelev, a town about 150 miles from Copenhagen. It includes coins from the Roman Empire as well as medallions known as bracteates, which would have been sewn onto clothing and worn as ornamentation. These newly found objects are expected to go on view at the Vejlemuseerne in February 2022. Among those bracteates is one...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy