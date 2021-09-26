CPC Brooklyn Senior Services Joins CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk 2021
On September 21st, CPC Brooklyn's Senior Services participated in CaringKind's Annual Alzheimer's Walk as we have for many years to support research for a cure to combat a disease that affects so many older adults. Due to the ongoing pandemic, our Senior Sevices team gathered with our community members are participated in a remote walk at Sunset Park. Thank you for the 30 older adult community members that joined us.www.cpc-nyc.org
