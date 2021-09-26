CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPC Brooklyn Senior Services Joins CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 21st, CPC Brooklyn's Senior Services participated in CaringKind's Annual Alzheimer's Walk as we have for many years to support research for a cure to combat a disease that affects so many older adults. Due to the ongoing pandemic, our Senior Sevices team gathered with our community members are participated in a remote walk at Sunset Park. Thank you for the 30 older adult community members that joined us.

