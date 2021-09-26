CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers Launch Probe After Claims of Mistreatment of Trans, Non-Binary Cast

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The producers of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill have appointed an outside firm to conduct an investigation into allegations of mistreatment of trans and non-binary cast members. “We are deeply troubled by the recent claims that have been made by a former cast member,” lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price said in a statement announcing the launch of an external investigation by Jay Hewlin and The Hewlin Group. The producers also promised “an external review of all our policies and procedures with the wellbeing of all our employees in mind.” The news comes after two former cast members spoke out about what they described as mistreatment by stage management. Actress Celia Rose Gooding said the “harm to the trans and non-binary community both onstage and off” was part of the reason she left the production, and fellow former cast member Nora Schell called out the show’s leadership for allegedly “coercing” them into postponing a “critical and necessary surgery.”

www.thedailybeast.com

