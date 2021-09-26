CPC Brooklyn Community Center Host Free Flu Vaccination

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Health Services will host two flu vaccine clinics for Penn State University Park students during the fall semester. The clinic will be held on Sept. 30 at the HUB-Robeson Center and on Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall. Both clinics will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled in advance through myUHS in order to receive the vaccine.

