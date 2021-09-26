CPC Brooklyn Community Center Host Free Flu Vaccination
On September 24th, 2021, CPC Brooklyn Community Services partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to provide flu vaccinations to community members. All vaccinations are completely free, regardless of insurance status. As a result 80 community members received flu vaccinations.We continue to encourage community members to get vaccinated for the seasonal flu.Shout out to Walgreens Pharmacy and our elected partners for co-sponsoring this event.www.cpc-nyc.org
