CPC Brooklyn Community Center Host Free Flu Vaccination

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 24th, 2021, CPC Brooklyn Community Services partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy to provide flu vaccinations to community members. All vaccinations are completely free, regardless of insurance status. As a result 80 community members received flu vaccinations.We continue to encourage community members to get vaccinated for the seasonal flu.Shout out to Walgreens Pharmacy and our elected partners for co-sponsoring this event.

Related
coastalpoint.com

Beebe hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County

After its most successful flu-vaccination campaign in recent memory, Beebe Healthcare is once again hosting free vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County. Since demand outpaced supply last year, clinics will be announced in two-week windows, running from September through November. The events will have protocols in place to safely administer the vaccines.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WANE-TV

Flu vaccine clinic to be hosted in DeKalb Co. as training exercise

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting a free drive through flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Dayspring Community Church parking lot in Auburn. “The drive thru clinic is a great opportunity for the community to assist...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WTAJ

Penn State hosting flu vaccine clinics for students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Health Services will host two flu vaccine clinics for Penn State University Park students during the fall semester. The clinic will be held on Sept. 30 at the HUB-Robeson Center and on Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall. Both clinics will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled in advance through myUHS in order to receive the vaccine.
HEALTH
#Brooklyn#Seasonal Flu#Cpc#Vaccinations#Walgreens Pharmacy
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Drive-thru, free flu vaccinations offered in Walla Walla

Providence hospital and medical group, along with Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health, will again offer a free, drive-through flu shot clinic Oct. 2 at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1111 S. Second Ave., 9 a.m. to noon or until vaccine supply is gone. Participants can be vaccinated against the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
GoDanRiver.com

COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic coming to Danville Community Market

As coronavirus cases tick up slightly across Danville and Pittsylvania County — bucking a downward trend across the state — the local health department will offer a public clinic next week for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines. As of Friday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was averaging about 59 new cases...
DANVILLE, VA
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Ashtabula County Medical Center hosts event for community

ASHTABULA — A parking lot turned into a multi-generational playground on Saturday morning as “Meet us on the Plaza” provided entertainment, food vendors and many other activities. The event was sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center and Premiere Fitness with an eye to the young and more mature, said Premiere...
ASHTABULA, OH
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas To Provide Free Flu Vaccines In Hopes Of Easing Burden On Hospitals

The Arkansas Department Health will begin offering free flu vaccinations next week. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state's chief medical officer, says with fewer people taking COVID-19 precautions, which also protect against the flu, this year's flu season is expected to be more severe than the last. She said the goal...
ARKANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wrde.com

Atlantic General Hospital to Provide Free Community Flu Clinics

BERLIN, Md.- Atlantic General Hospital/Health System is providing community flu vaccination with a series of free clinics for persons age 13 and older. No appointment is required. Clinic dates are subject to change based upon flu vaccine availability. Flu Clinics:. Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pocomoke Firehouse. 1410...
BERLIN, MD
usf.edu

Florida Blue Will Be Offering Free Flu Vaccinations

Florida Blue is offering free flu shots and other vaccines on five specific days at its centers in the greater Tampa Bay region. Those who receive a flu shot at one of the Florida Blue Centers in Tampa, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Sarasota will also receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.
TAMPA, FL
wnynewsnow.com

The Chautauqua Center Hosting Community Outreach Programs

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua Center is holding a community outreach program on Saturday September 18 and Saturday September 25. In coordination with several local agencies there will be services to help enroll people in health insurance, a food pantry, medical care provider enrollment as well as many other service agencies.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wspa.com

Bon Secours offering free flu vaccine clinics in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours is offering free flu vaccine clinics in Greenville for people ages 18-64. According to Bon Secours, flu vaccines have been shown to prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. There will be four clinics:. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m., St....
GREENVILLE, SC
news3lv.com

Asian Community Development Council holds free flu and COVID shot clinic

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Community Development Council teamed up with Immunize Nevada to host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday morning. Boosters of the Pfizer vaccine were also available. Organizers say with flu season fast approaching, it's especially important to keep you and your family safe.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox11online.com

Door County Medical Center offering drive-through option for flu vaccine

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Starting Wednesday, a drive-through option will be available at a number of Door County hospitals for those getting the flu vaccine. Flu vaccine appointments can be made through the Door County Medical Center. The drive-through option is available at the Sturgeon Bay Campus, Stella Maris Church,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NewsChannel 36

Bath VA Medical Center offering walk-in flu vaccine clinics for veterans

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) – The Bath VA Medical Center is encouraging veterans to get their flu shot. Getting the flu vaccine can help protect you from various strains of influenza; if you do get the flu, it can protect you from getting severely ill. The Bath VA Medical Center has...
BATH, NY
14news.com

Dubois Co. hosting flu vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is offering another drive-thru high dose only flu clinic Wednesday. That’s for those 65 and older. It’s happening from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Department’s newly constructed drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street. The high-dose flu vaccine is...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
whiterivernow.com

Community Flu Vaccine Clinic announced for Batesville

The Independence County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be offering flu vaccinations at no charge on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at their offices at 120 Weaver Ave. in Batesville. Vaccinations will be given from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their insurance...
BATESVILLE, AR
ladailypost.com

Local Senior Centers Offering Free Drive Thru Flu Shots

On Tuesday, the Betty Ehart Senior Center will offer free drive thru flu shots noon to 2 p.m. in the upper lot. On Thursday, the White Rock Senior Center will do the same also noon to 2 p.m. in its main lot. NO appointment is needed, just bring your ID and insurance card. This is an opportunity for seniors over 50 and their care givers or family members. Courtesy photo.
WHITE ROCK, NM

