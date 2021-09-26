Indianapolis Colts: 5 Players who need to play well to beat Titans in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams (1-0) play the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) in Week 2. The Rams started off with a bang versus the Chicago Bears in Week 1 as Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns that went over 55 yards and three altogether. The defense got two turnovers and three sacks. Chicago had their share of highlights including a few solid rushing plays and a run in score from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. But the night belonged to the Rams in SoFi stadium as the lead was mostly unchallenged.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO