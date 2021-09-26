Indianapolis Colts: 5 Players who need to play well to beat Titans in Week 3
It’s put up or shut up time for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 as they travel to a likely high-pressure and unfriendly environment against the Titans. The Indianapolis Colts have already dug a large hole for themselves with an 0-2 start to the 2021 season. Fortunately, they’ve not yet played an AFC South opponent, at least not until they make the trip to Nashville for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday.nflspinzone.com
Comments / 0