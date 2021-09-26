What If: Marvel Studios Celebrates Unexpected Wedding

Marvel's new animates series, What If...?, is seven episodes deep and this week's episode was certainly the most fun of the bunch. After many episodes filled with death and destruction, fans were pleasantly surprised at the lighthearted vibes of "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?" In a world where Odin chose not to adopt Loki, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is less concerned with ruling and fighting and more focused on partying. When the God of Thunder first arrives on Earth, he decides to stop in Vegas, invite a bunch of the MCU's favorite aliens, and shenanigans ensue. There were many fun moments in the episode, but fans were especially obsessed with the surprise wedding between Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Howard the Duck (Seth Green). In honor of this silly scene, Marvel Studios recently shared a wedding invitation for the two characters.