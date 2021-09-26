CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's offense struggles again as Tigers fall to 2-2 after double-OT loss to NC State

By Andrea Adelson
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in six years, Clemson finds itself outside the College Football Playoff race after a stunning 27-21 double-overtime loss at NC State on Saturday afternoon. The offensive struggles that plagued the Tigers in their first three games continued once again, as they failed to gain any rhythm or consistency on offense. Now, they no longer control the Atlantic Division in the race for a seventh straight ACC title, and at 2-2 have almost certainly been eliminated from playoff contention. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff.

