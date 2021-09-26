CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 video: Chris Daukaus trashes Shamil Abdurakhimov for second-round TKO

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGalL_0c8CFymj00

The strong start to Chris Daukaus’ octagon tenure continued with his biggest win to date against Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) produced a signature result for his resume on Saturday when he gave Abdurakhimov (20-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) a rude welcome back from a lengthy break from competition courtesy of a violent second-round TKO at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After nearly putting Abdurakhimov away in the closing seconds of the first round after a big knockdown, Daukaus came out and showed his killer instinct in the second frame. He dropped his Russian foe a second time, but wasn’t him letting get up as he pounced and landed vicious shots until referee Mark Smith decided he’s seen enough.

Check out a replay of the stoppage below (via Twitter):

Daukaus has now produced four consecutive wins to begin his UFC career. Only interim champion Ciryl Gane (seven), champion Francis Ngannou (five), and Marcin Tybura (five) have longer active streaks at heavyweight.

Given that, Daukaus said he wants a notable fight next.

“I finished him twice in this fight,” Daukaus said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “Stipe … the winner of Rozenstruik vs. Blaydes tonight, or the winner of Volkov and Tybura.”

The up-to-the-minute UFC 266 results include:

  • Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:23
  • Talia Santos def. Toxanna Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Nick Maximov def. Cody Brundage via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jonathan Pearce def. Omar Morales via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:31

Gallery

Chris Daukaus def. Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266: Best photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHxG4_0c8CFymj00

Gallery

UFC 266: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226ck8_0c8CFymj00

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Alexander Volkanovski trashes Brian Ortega, explains why he doesn’t like him | UFC 266 Video

Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t like Brian Ortega and ripped into the title challenger during the UFC 266 Media Day on Wednesday. The two headline Saturday’s UFC 266 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after spending months coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter. It’s pretty obvious that the champion can not stand Ortega and he didn’t hold back explaining why.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz reacts following TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “I knew I had it coming”

MMA icon Nick Diaz returned to action at tonight’s UFC 266 event for a middleweight rematch with fellow legend Robbie Lawler. Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Lawler (29-15 MMA) had originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That previous April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native wound up emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Omar Morales
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Shamil Abdurakhimov
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 266 video: Matthew Semelsberger KOs Nick Diaz teammate Martin Sano in 15 seconds

Team Diaz got out to a rough start at UFC 266 with a lightning-quick knockout defeat. Martin Sano (4-3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), who UFC president Dana White said was signed to the organization at the request of Nick Diaz, suffered a 15-second knockout loss to Matthew Semelsberger (9-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in their preliminary-card welterweight bout, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Best round ever? - UFC 266 video: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega full fight highlights

UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Outclasses Lauren Murphy, Gets Late TKO – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight title encounter between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266. Shevchenko connects with a body kick. Shevchenko is the one throwing more early on but hasn’t landed anything major. Murphy catches a kick but is unable to capitalize. Shevchenko lands a couple of quick combinations. Shevchenko sees her head kick partially blocked. She gets the body lock and gets Murphy down to end the round.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Las Vegas#Gallery#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Russian#Chrisdaukausmma#Espnplus Espnews
MMA Fighting

UFC 266 press conference video

At the UFC 266 press conference, stars from the main card, along with UFC President Dana White, are expected to attend Thursday evening in Las Vegas. Expected to be in attendance to answer questions are featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who defend their respective titles against Brian Ortega and Lauren Murphy on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 266 countdown’ video

The ‘UFC 266 countdown’ video turns the spotlight on the top three fights Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Brian Ortega, and Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against Lauren Murphy. Nick Diaz also makes his long-awaited return in a rematch against Robbie Lawler.
UFC
phillyvoice.com

Philly police officer Chris Daukaus to fight in 4th UFC bout Saturday

Chris Daukaus was on that life track to nowhere. The kind that you’re supposed to follow. You play sports in high school, graduate, then go to college, get your degree and find a job that pays with benefits. Only each time his 1996 dark green rusty Chief Cherokee Sport huffed and puffed its way down Oxford Avenue, this small, redbrick building with the flags in front kept drawing his attention out of the corner of the passenger’s side window.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 266 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 266 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday morning. They participated in the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of a live audience and faced off with their opponents on Friday afternoon. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 37 video: Joaquin Buckley flattens Antonio Arroyo with brutal uppercut to earn third-round knockout

Joaquin Buckley definitely knows how to deliver a highlight reel finish. Following a pair of stunning knockouts to cap off his 2020, Buckley returned on Saturday at UFC Vegas 37 where he flattened Antonio Arroyo with a combinations of punches that ended with an uppercut that put the down on the canvas where he remained for several moments. The stoppage came at 2:26 in the third round as Buckley earned the TKO victory.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Ion Cuțelaba trashes Devin Clark’s teeth at UFC Vegas 37

Ion Cutelaba needed all three rounds to score the win over Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 37 on Saturday night, but he did some significant damage along the way. Take a look at what Cutelaba did to Clark’s teeth. CAUTION: This is pretty gruesome.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC 266 early prelims results & video: Semelsberger sleeps Sano in 15 seconds, Pearce subs Morales

UFC 266 is officially underway, and the early prelims have produced some gnarly finishes, including a 15-second knockout and a set of subs. Closing out this part of the show, Jalin Turner made quick work of Uros Medic, hurting him on the feet before submitting him on the mat... all in the opening round. This was a lights-out performance for Turner, who has now won three-fights in a row, all by way of finish. This is the first loss of Medic’s career.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy