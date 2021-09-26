CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Staffing shortages still plague Minnesota restaurant industry

KARE 11
KARE 11
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of downtown Minneapolis, Hark! Cafe is persevering during the pandemic. Despite widespread staffing shortages across the industry, co-owner and chef Katherine Pardue said Hark! has done very well in that area, needing to fill only one evening line cook position right now. Pardue credits, in part, the cafe's vaccine or negative test requirement for indoor dining, which she hopes will make prospective job candidates feel safer.

www.kare11.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
KARE 11

Enbridge pipeline will be up and running Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Following years of legal battles and protests, Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline will be operational on Friday. The pipeline starts its snaking journey in Alberta, Canada and runs through North Dakota and Minnesota before connecting with an Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The project was completed despite...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

During busy time, apple orchards face worker shortages

DELANO, Minnesota — It's been a busy season so far at Apple Jack Orchards in Delano. Owner Mary Kahler said last season they had maybe half as many customers due to the pandemic. "Everybody has time to come out to the orchard. That's wonderful, but we have no employees," Kahler...
DELANO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industry#Plague#Food Drink#Covid#Hospitality Minnesota
KARE 11

You can now get your COVID-19 booster at Mall of America

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday it will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots at the Mall of America's community vaccination site. The site is accepting both appointments and walk-ins for boosters, as well as for first or second doses. "From students and frontline workers to families and folks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE 11

COVID-19 virus in Minnesota wastewater is at an all-time high. Here's what that could mean.

MINNEAPOLIS — Weeks into Minnesota's latest COVID-19 surge, troubling signs are emerging about the spread of the delta variant in schools and in community wastewater. "In terms of measuring the virus in wastewater, we're not seeing a downturn," said Dr. Tim Schacker, vice dean of research for the University of Minnesota Medical School. "It has not come down at all. In fact, it's at the highest level we've ever seen it."
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARE 11

Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers sue over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers have filed a federal lawsuit over pending requirements that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs. Earlier in September, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. Part of the mandate focuses on the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Live updates: Minnesota passes 700K total COVID cases

Minnesota passes 7,000 COVID cases since onset of pandemic. Pfizer submits data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Minnesota selling refrigerated warehouse meant as backup morgue. State ready to begin administering Pfizer booster shots. New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday show more...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

'Man Up Club' works to prevent violence through mentoring

I was another violent night Tuesday in Minneapolis. Two people were killed in separate shootings, and an additional three people were also hurt in Tuesday night's shootings. According to data released Wednesday from the Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments, homicide totals in both cities are on the rise. So far this year, 72 people have been murdered in Minneapolis, compared to 62 homicides last year at this time. St. Paul police have responded to 30 homicides in 2021, compared to 25 homicides last year at this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

U of M researchers developing liquid mask coating to destroy COVID

MINNEAPOLIS — At her underground lab inside the Civil Engineering Building, University of Minnesota assistant professor Boya Xiong is busy this fall creating another tool to fight COVID-19. And the best part?. "It will be really simple," Xiong said. After submitting a pitch to the Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy