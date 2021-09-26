Staffing shortages still plague Minnesota restaurant industry
In the heart of downtown Minneapolis, Hark! Cafe is persevering during the pandemic. Despite widespread staffing shortages across the industry, co-owner and chef Katherine Pardue said Hark! has done very well in that area, needing to fill only one evening line cook position right now. Pardue credits, in part, the cafe's vaccine or negative test requirement for indoor dining, which she hopes will make prospective job candidates feel safer.
