Illinois State

College football: UMaine falls short against Northern Illinois

By Staff reports
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
 7 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois scored 27 straight points to pull away and beat the University of Maine 34-14 in a college football game on Saturday. UMaine (1-3), playing the first of two Football Bowl Subdivision teams it will face this season, tied the game at 14-14 on a 4-yard run by Elijah Barnwell with 10:52 left in the second quarter. Northern Illinois (2-2) took the lead for good with 4:31 left in the second when quarterback Rocky Lombardi capped a 79-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

