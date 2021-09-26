CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Falls man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl possession

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and intent to deliver fentanyl. On Sept. 23, an Idaho State Police (ISP) Trooper noticed a motorcycle traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour speed zone on Lincoln Road near North Hitt Road in Bonneville County. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver, they failed to stop and sped up onto North Deborah Drive.

