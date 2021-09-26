Idaho Falls man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl possession

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police office was injured in a shooting Thursday evening after responding to a call about a suicidal man. The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of East Linden Street. Officers were sent out to the home after a report that a suicidal person was inside, officials say, but as soon as they arrived, the man began shooting at them from inside the home.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO