Eviction mediation program comes to Skagit County

A new Skagit County eviction prevention program requires tenants and landlords to try and resolve issues through mediation, ahead of an expected flood of eviction filings.

Property owners who pursue an eviction in the courts will first have to participate in a mediated negotiation with the tenants, to discuss a possible payment plan, extra time to pay or other potential resolutions.

Judge Elizabeth Neidzwski, who is overseeing the program for Skagit County Superior Court, said getting both parties in the room leads to problem-solving.

“The main point is to get everyone in the room talking,” she said. “There may be a solution they can come to if we just get them talking.”

The program is designed to connect tenants behind on rent with resources that can help them stay in stable housing, she said. Rental assistance is available through a number of local nonprofits.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended a pandemic-era moratorium on evictions for lack of payment until Oct. 31, though the mediation program is operational now, according to LaDessa Croucher, senior director of Volunteers of America’s dispute resolution services.

Mediation is performed by the Skagit Dispute Resolution Center (which is run by Volunteers of America), Skagit Legal Aid, Northwest Justice Project, and members of the Skagit County Bar Association.

The state-funded program was authorized under a state law last April.

While this program is new, Croucher said her team at Volunteers of America has been working on landlord-tenant disputes for 40 years. Fostering a positive relationship between landlords and tenants is often enough to help them reach a compromise.

“We want to be a safe place to have difficult conversations,” she said.

In a rental market that’s as tight as Skagit County’s, she said having an eviction on record is a massive barrier to finding a new home.

Owners are reluctant to take a risk on someone who hasn’t paid before, and because of the lack of rental property available, evicted tenants have a greater risk of falling into homelessness.

Megan Starr, the county’s housing resource coordinator, said the county’s emergency rental assistance programs are distributing money daily to those struggling with rent during the pandemic.

The county has doled out about $11 million in rental assistance funding, which can cover overdue rent, up to three months of future rent and past-due utilities, Starr said.

With the moratorium in place, many families have been devoting their rent money to catch up on other costs, like expensive medical bills, she said.

“This is one way we can keep people stabilized during the pandemic,” she said.

Six nonprofits contracted with the county to distribute the funding. Applications and more information is available at skagitcounty.net/renthelp.

Tenants are under pressure as well under the moratorium, with many unable to collect rent on property they own, Neidzwski said.

Hopefully through mediation they can reach mutually-agreeable resolutions with their tenants, and avoid a lengthy and expensive eviction process, she said.

She said the court is preparing for a flood of eviction filings when the moratorium fully expires, and she hopes the mediation program will help resolve these cases before they have to go before a judge.

She and her colleagues in Superior Court are already dealing with a backlog in criminal and civil cases, as the pandemic put jury trials on hold, she said.