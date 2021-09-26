Denny's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
Denny's fans can rejoice. A favorite autumnal menu item is making a comeback, as the diner-style restaurant chain recently announced in a press release (via PR Newswire). So step aside, Grand Slam breakfast, and slide right out of the way, we say to all those other popular menu items from Denny's because it's time to fall in love with seasonal pancakes again. That's right: Denny's is bringing back the Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Breakfast, which according to Spartanburg, South Carolina, station WSPA, graced the chain's menu around this same time last year.www.mashed.com
