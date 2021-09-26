CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Two Old Bloggers - Time to Win!

By Luft Krigare
Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings have now lost 2 games in a row by a total of 4 points. People say it was because of just two plays. Do you believe that? If you win on a lot more plays, these two aren’t necessary. It is however for the health of the Vikings’ season that they grab victory against the Seattle Seahawks. This has been a team that has beaten Mike Zimmer’s Vikings every time they have played. Will this game be any different? This will be the first time the Seahawks have taken on the Vikings at US Bank Stadium. The stadium, packed full of fans chanting Odin, and SKOL, will make a difference. They should have the Seahawks' offensive linemen false starting. The Vikings' defense which has yet to jell in two games, can now feed off the fans making noise, cheering, and downright amped up energy that flows within that glorious bowl and ETFE roof. Russell Wilson is getting older, but maybe wiser and can still hurt you. He has two wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett that the purple secondary will have to shut down. A hard task when Bashaud Breeland hasn’t lived up to expectations. Will we see Cameron Dantzler eventually take over? The “Meaty Boys” on the defensive line should have a better day, but Wilson can still run. Can they contain him? Then can the Vikes’ offense continue to cook? Kirk Cousins has been playing well and a legitimate WR3 has been found in KJ Osborn. Can the running game get going, and set up more play-action? Dalvin Cook is recovering from an ankle injury and hasn’t practiced all week. We might see more of Alexander Mattison as a result. The big question though is can the Vikings get the win and beat the Seahawks?

