Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Authorized For More Eligible Persons
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is now authorized for many people who previously received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices did not review data on the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine products or on Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters, thus the interim guidance from the CDC only applies to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as their primary series.www.thecutoffnews.com
