CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Authorized For More Eligible Persons

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine booster dose is now authorized for many people who previously received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices did not review data on the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccine products or on Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters, thus the interim guidance from the CDC only applies to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as their primary series.

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cystic Fibrosis#Covid 19 Vaccine#Johnson Johnson
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Breakthrough COVID Infections: How Long Are Vaccinated People Contagious?

There has been a lot of confusion about breakthrough COVID-19 infections recently — what it means to test positive after being fully vaccinated, what the risk for developing “long COVID” is and how vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus. The truth is that scientists are still learning about post-vaccination infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy