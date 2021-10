The presentation of the project conceived by Antonio Faravelli in view of the Ryder Cup scheduled in Rome in 2023 made a stop in Crema, at the local Golf Club. The owner of Cantine Vitea and founder of the Golf & Wine 1895 brand has once again highlighted the importance of being able to best represent the excellence of Italian wines in the world in the imminence of an event of global importance such as the challenge between Europe and America which will be staged in the capital, which will see the best golfers ever on the field and which will attract thousands of golf enthusiasts.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO