Kenny Pickett doesn’t need NIL deals that offer free meals and the use of a shiny, new truck as much as he needs an accountant to log all of his stats. Aside from standing second in Pitt history in total offense (10,015), passing yards (9,326) and completions (809), the senior quarterback has risen among the top eight quarterbacks in the nation in five categories:

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO