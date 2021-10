The Cardinals, coming off a four-game sweep of the Brewers, traveled to Chicago for a doubleheader with the Cubs. J.A. Happ threw four scoreless innings for the Cardinals and managed to scatter four walks and two hits. The Cardinals put up six runs on Cubs starter Justin Steele with three two-run shots and added two more runs against the Cubs’ bullpen in the sixth. Alex Reyes struggled in the bottom of the sixth, combining with T.J. McFarland to give up five runs. With their lead cut to three, the Cards brought in Giovanny Gallegos, who converted his thirteenth save for an 8-5 win and the Cards’ 13th consecutive victory.

