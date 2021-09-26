What Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin's 41-13 loss to Notre Dame
It was a rough day for the Wisconsin Badgers. After losing 41-13 to Notre Dame with a fourth quarter implosion, the Badgers dropped to 1-2 on the season. Head coach Paul Chryst said all the credit was given to Notre Dame and it was a good game until the bad finish. Meanwhile, quarterback Graham Mertz struggled mightily. He finished the game 18 of 41 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions and one lost fumble.247sports.com
