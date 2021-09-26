What Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin's 41-13 loss to Notre Dame

One of the country's top College Football Playoff contenders just went down. No. 3 Oregon went into Stanford and was stunned, 31-24, in overtime. Going into the locker room at halftime, the Ducks were down by 10 points and in need of a spark. In the second half, Oregon thought it had found that in the form of a running game. The Ducks were able to push the Cardinal around on the line of scrimmage, and it made a huge difference. Oregon even took a late lead, but it allowed Stanford to drive down the field in the final two minutes. A controversial call did give the Cardinal an untimed down, which they used to tie the game with no time left on the clock. In overtime, Oregon allowed Stanford to convert a 3rd-and-11 into a touchdown, and that proved to be the winning play.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO