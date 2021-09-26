CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream of the One Sentenced to Death by Michael Eaton

 7 days ago

The Maximal Effect is the second release from Symbiotique, the electroacoustic duo of Michael Eaton and Seth Andrew Davis. Over the course of eight spontaneous improvisations, Eaton improvises on winds (tenor and soprano saxophones plus flute) with Davis processing him both live and in post production on laptop electronics. The Maximal Effect follows up on the duo's 2020 eponymous release, Symbiotique, which inaugurated the Kansas City-based Mother Brain Records. "Dream of the One Sentenced to Death" is inspired by the painting of the same name by Roberto Aizenberg.

Nate Wooley: Mutual Aid Music

With Mutual Aid Music, trumpeter Nate Wooley expands the ideas that underlay his Battle Piece series, (heard on three albums on Relative Pitch Records from 2015, 2017 and 2019) to produce a double CD which absorbs and enthralls. To the original cast of accomplished improvisers, comprising saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, vibraphonist Matt Moran and pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, Wooley adds four players, who hail from contemporary classical backgrounds. Of these, pianist Cory Smythe has had the greatest exposure to jazz audiences, not least through his work as part of drummer Tyshawn Sorey's groups, but cellist Mariel Roberts, violinist Joshua Modney and percussionist Russell Greenberg all prove similarly proficient at spanning genres.
MUSIC
Mr. Mac by Will Boyd

This is an original composition by multi reed instrumentalist Will Boyd dedicated to his high school band director Dwight McMillan. Soulful Noise is an album of tributes, spirituals, and the blues. Song Listing. 1) His Eye is on the Sparrow 2) Sparrow Postlude 3)Charis 4) Tango for Barb and Janice...
MUSIC
New Releases By Nadje Noordhuis, Lisa Hilton, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould, säje And More

This broadcast presents a bounty harvest of new releases from trumpeter Nadje Noordhuis, pianist Lisa Hilton, vocalists Staci Griesbach, Lucy Yeghiazaryan & Vanisha Gould plus a single by säje (Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick, Erin Bentlage) with Gerald Clayton, with birthday shoutouts to Lovie Austin (Downhearted Blues), Doris Tauber (Them There Eyes), Emily Remler, Helen Sung, Giacomo Gates, Diana Perez, Wesla Whitfield, Vi Redd and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
MUSIC
Adam Nolan Trio: Prim and Primal

Prim and Primal is a cool name for a record. It does, however, take some balls to put out a record with such a title. It leaves listeners with deep expectations. To paraphrase the old saying, though, "It's okay to talk the talk if you can walk the walk." Alto saxophonist Adam Nolan has a pair of rhythm section mates, double bassist Derek Whyte and drummer Dominic Mullan, that step and groove to the same beats. Collectively they improvise from start to finish through six original songs. Although the word "songs" doesn't accurately characterize what are six expansive journeys into the unknown. Free jazz? Sure. But with powerful improvisational symmetry, as opposed to the drift into outer space. They have a conversational style and produce as much visual imagery as your headspace will allow at high momentum. Every musical adventure is initiated by a Nolan visual concept that is shared with Whyte and Mullan moments before kicking into the piece. It's reactionary not rehearsed.
MUSIC
Rodney Jordan: Conversations

Yes, Hildegard von Bingen is a thing, and for many musicians, especially singers, a serious icon. Yes, you can tune a bass to A=432hz. Until the mid-nineteenth century, standard tuning on a bass was 430-435. Verdi apparently loved 432 because he said it resonated within the golden ratio, or a professional bassist informs "something like that." It goes back to the whole music of the spheres, but Baroque groups and early music ensembles will play other composers, including Beethoven in 432 these days." Ok. You listen to jazz, and you learn things.
MUSIC
Ches Smith / We All Break: Path of Seven Colors

In his group We All Break, drummer Ches Smith puts together a robust hybrid of the rhythms of Haitian Voudou music and the free- flowing impulsiveness of modern jazz. The basic music and lyrics of the songs here are based on traditional Haitian melodies. The group builds from that foundation, starting with the tangled interplay of Smith and three Haitian drummers, Daniel Brevil, Markus Schwartz, and Fanfan Jean-Guy Rene. Jazz improvisation is stirred into the mix by alto saxophonist Miguel Zenon, pianist Matt Mitchell and bassist Nick Dunston. Occasional vocal chants led by Brevil and Sirene Dantor Rene complete the overall sound and the result is a vibrant and thrilling collaboration.
THEATER & DANCE
Stéphane Payen, Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Tordini, Tom Rainey: All Set

The contrasts heard on All Set are both its center and its strength. The music, contributed by saxophonists Stephane Payen (straight alto saxophone) and Ingrid Laubrock (tenor saxophone) is inspired by Milton Babbitt's third stream serial composition "All Set" which was performed in 1957. While that piece was through- composed, these nine compositions stand out for the quartet's ability to balance composition with improvisation.
MUSIC
Phillips, Butcher, Solberg: We Met - And Then

Sometimes three is a crowd, but when the company is as empathetic and welcoming as the fertile established partnership of British saxophonist John Butcher and Swedish percussionist Ståle Liavik Solberg, then the addition of veteran American bassist Barre Phillips serves as more of a benediction. Butcher and Solberg only came...
MUSIC
Above All Else by Michael Gallant

In the artist's own words: When I let myself sink into playing unchained, fully-improvised solo piano, I feel tied to the world in a way that's explosive and peaceful and impossible to reproduce in any other context. "Above All Else" was recorded in that style and spirit. The piece is multi-thematic and was improvised from first note to final silence. The name "Above All Else" refers to the pandemic, what it's burned off, what remains. After nearly two years of pain and corrosion, what we hold tight to and refuse to compromise - that's what we cherish above all else. If nothing else, I hope that this music brings you some small level of peace during this inside-out time. Thank you so much for listening. -Michael Gallant.
MUSIC
Miles Davis: How 9 Jazz Icons Remember His Genius

Miles was more like my good friend. He made sure I was eating, he took care of me, gave me money without asking when we were scuffling along. He was really special. He would ask me, ‘Are you reading?’. Like nearly every other jazz fan on the planet, I've long...
MUSIC
KUZU: All Your Ghosts In One Corner

The edge in which the trio Kuzu lays down the five live tracks on All Your Ghosts In One Corner is sharpened by an impending sense of foreboding that accompanied (and still accompanies) the COVID-19 pandemic. Recorded at the end of a tour in March 2020, on the eve of our social isolation with clubs and concert venues soon shuttered, the trio delivers a truly Herculean set of music.
MUSIC
The Claudia Quintet, Shay Hazan & John Coltrane

This episode is packed with music from some terrific new releases: Israeli bassist Shay Hazan & Quintet, The Claudia Quintet, new trio Ember, Strange Attractors from Toronto, the powerful Irreversible Entanglements, Wood Organization from Denmark, saxophonist Rodney Chapman, Jonah Rosenberg's Fabulous Trio, and Chicago drummer Charles Rumback. The closer comes from South African's very talented Malcolm Jiyane. Oh yeah, something never-heard-before from John Coltrane. There are not many live recordings of Coltrane's "A Love Supreme"; apparently one has been in the hands of a Seattle musician since 1965, listened to by only some of his friends. It's scheduled for release in early October, but there's a sample track for you.
SEATTLE, WA
