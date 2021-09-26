Dream of the One Sentenced to Death by Michael Eaton
The Maximal Effect is the second release from Symbiotique, the electroacoustic duo of Michael Eaton and Seth Andrew Davis. Over the course of eight spontaneous improvisations, Eaton improvises on winds (tenor and soprano saxophones plus flute) with Davis processing him both live and in post production on laptop electronics. The Maximal Effect follows up on the duo's 2020 eponymous release, Symbiotique, which inaugurated the Kansas City-based Mother Brain Records. "Dream of the One Sentenced to Death" is inspired by the painting of the same name by Roberto Aizenberg.www.allaboutjazz.com
