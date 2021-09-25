Russia calls for ‘concerted efforts’ to follow purposes and principles of UN Charter

Today, the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement formally submitted its report to the Secretary-General, following 18 months of research and consultations. During a virtual meeting earlier today, the Panel Co-chairs, Federica Mogherini and Donald Kaberuka, presented the report’s findings and recommendations to the Secretary-General, calling for action from States, civil society, the international community and the private sector to address internal displacement. The Secretary-General expressed his deep gratitude to the Panel for its work and to the Co-Chairs for shepherding this process and for presenting the Panel report. The Secretary-General welcomed the participatory process that led up to the report, which included consultations with internally displaced persons, affected States, donors, UN agencies, civil society and other key stakeholders.
