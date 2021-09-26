Woman, child dead after falling from 3rd level of Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A mother and her son died Saturday after falling from the third level of Petco Park onto the street below, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police got to the scene on Park Blvd after witnesses crossing the pedestrian bridge above Tony Gwynn Drive called about the incident just before 4 p.m.

According to SDPD, the woman and child either jumped or fell from a dining section near the 300 concourse area, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but the 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were pronounced dead.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to scene," San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

No other details were immediately released.

The Padres released the following statement Sunday morning:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

This developing story check back for updates.