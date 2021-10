Toms River South made a defensive stand on a two-point conversion try in overtime to cap a thrilling 14-13 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Sophomore quarterback Jimmy Alexander ran for a touchdown on the opening possession of OT to give Toms River South the lead before Freehold answered with a touchdown pass from Kamore Gill to Yah-Sin Calhoun. Freehold elected to go for the win but Gill was stopped short of the goal line on a rushing attempt.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO