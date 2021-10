DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with any description of a vehicle that struck and injured a pedestrian early Saturday morning in downtown Denver. The collision happened at 2 a.m. near 20th and Larimer Streets. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert seeking a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala hit a pedestrian near 20th and Larimer Streets at around 2 a.m. on Saturday. At around 4 p.m., DPD announced the Medina Alert was canceled, and they found the sedan, but add it was actually not involved in the crash. UPDATE: The vehicle mentioned in the Medina alert has been located. It was not involved in the crash. DPD is continuing to investigate the crash, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/FHdUcBRvHF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021 CBI says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO