This Date in NBA History (Sep. 25): Michael Jordan announces return, signs with Washington Wizards in 2001

On Sep. 23, 2001, a 38-year-old Michael Jordan came out of his second retirement to announce that he would be returning to the NBA floor as a member of the Washington Wizards. This came just 21 months after the six-time NBA Champion had taken over as the President of Basketball Operations for the Wizards in January 2000. A year prior, in January 1999, he was famously quoted saying he was “99.9 percent certain” he would never return to the NBA.