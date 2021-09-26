CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Date in NBA History (Sep. 25): Michael Jordan announces return, signs with Washington Wizards in 2001

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sep. 23, 2001, a 38-year-old Michael Jordan came out of his second retirement to announce that he would be returning to the NBA floor as a member of the Washington Wizards. This came just 21 months after the six-time NBA Champion had taken over as the President of Basketball Operations for the Wizards in January 2000. A year prior, in January 1999, he was famously quoted saying he was “99.9 percent certain” he would never return to the NBA.

Sporting News

Why Michael Jordan's return with the Wizards was more impressive than you think

Sept. 25, 2001. It's a date that doesn't exist in the minds of many Michael Jordan fans. Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of MJ coming out of retirement to play for the Wizards. Jordan, 38 years old at the time, announced that he would be stepping down as the team's president of basketball operations in order to join the active roster.
NBA
