Portland, OR

Ifanse, McKay lead Montana State over Portland State 30-17

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards, Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and Montana State beat Portland State 30-17 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams. McKay threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to give Montana State (3-1, 1-0) a 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. McKay added a 9-yard TD pass to Jaharie Martin that capped the scoring. McCutcheon made eight catches for 161 yards. Ifanse ran 30 times that included a 9-yard touchdown run. Davis Alexander completed 18 of 32 passes for 266 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Portland State (1-3, 0-1).

