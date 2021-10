PITTSBURGH — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett left his team’s game against Western Michigan with an undisclosed injury on Saturday. With the game tied 7-7 in the first quarter, Pickett scrambled up the middle of the field for a first down, but was hit from behind. Pickett fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Western Michigan, and then stayed down on the field in obvious pain.

