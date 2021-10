In a game where Wisconsin led in the fourth quarter, the tide turned rapidly as Notre Dame dominated the final 14 minutes en route to a 41-13 blowout win over the Badgers. The first half saw a Badger offense once again struggling for any rhythm, as Graham Mertz and the passing attack failed to get in sync. It was Jim Leonhard and Wisconsin’s defense that yet again kept the Badgers alive throughout the first half, holding Jack Coan and Notre Dame to a lone touchdown on a 36-yard strike to Kevin Austin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO