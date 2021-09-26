CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruita, CO

Fruita welcomes the return of the Fruita Fall Festival for the 106th year

westernslopenow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRUITA, Colo. – (KREX) With the end of the summer season, the 106th annual Fruita fall fest returns to the Western Slope. The two day festival features a variety of local vendors, plenty of food to munch on, and booths sponsored by many Fruita based organizations, but the fall fest could not begin without the Fruita Monument High School homecoming parade. “We did walk in the parade and we were clapping to music and waiving to everyone. it was so awesome to see everyone come and support all of the Fruita organizations,” Trin, Fruita Monument High School Poms said.

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fruita, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Fruita, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Government
City
Fruita, CO
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Krex#Frutia#Shelledy Elementary#Shelledy Pto
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy