Fruita welcomes the return of the Fruita Fall Festival for the 106th year

FRUITA, Colo. – (KREX) With the end of the summer season, the 106th annual Fruita fall fest returns to the Western Slope. The two day festival features a variety of local vendors, plenty of food to munch on, and booths sponsored by many Fruita based organizations, but the fall fest could not begin without the Fruita Monument High School homecoming parade. “We did walk in the parade and we were clapping to music and waiving to everyone. it was so awesome to see everyone come and support all of the Fruita organizations,” Trin, Fruita Monument High School Poms said.