Let’s start with the silver lining... the Colts played the Rams down to the wire and the Rams may very well end up representing the NFC in the Super Bowl next year. The bad news is that while Carson Wentz had another game that was good or slightly better than that, he had a catastrophic red-zone interception that was compounded by a nasty leg injury that could put him back on the sidelines for a while. He may well be good enough to lead the Colts to a playoff berth but he needs to get healthy and get some help from Frank Reich and the offensive line to make that happen.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO