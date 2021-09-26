U.S. takes commanding 11-5 lead at Ryder Cup heading into Sunday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

6:30 p.m.

The U.S. closed out Saturday’s fourball matches with an 11-5 lead in the Ryder Cup for its biggest two-day advantage since 1975.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler won the day’s final best-ball match 3 and 1 over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland to split the afternoon matches and put the U.S. in control heading into the 12 singles matches Sunday.

It will take 14 1/2 points for the U.S. to win the cup. In the history of 12 singles matches being played at the Ryder Cup, no team has won fewer than 3 1/2 points.

America’s other point in the afternoon came from Dustin Johnson, who improved to 4-0 for the week, pairing with Collin Morikawa for a 4-and-3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Europe’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia moved to 3-0 as a team this week with a 2-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Shane Lowry wrapped up Europe’s other win with a 10-foot putt to save par and close out a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English.

___

6:18 p.m.

Europe closed out two matches in rapid succession, then the U.S. closed out another to give the Americans a 10-5 lead with one match left on the course at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.

Shane Lowry dropped a 10-foot putt on the 18th green to help himself and Tyrell Hatton hold onto a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English.

Moments later, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia improved to 3-0 on the week by closing out a 2-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Then, Collin Morikawa made a 22-foot birdie to help he and Dustin Johnson wrap up a 4-and-3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

In the final match, Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler led Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland 2 up with two holes left.

It means the American’s will have at least 10 1/2 points heading into Sunday singles, which would match their biggest two-day lead since 1981.

___

5:05 p.m.

Europe is making a desperate push to get back in contention in the Ryder Cup.

With all the afternoon fourball matches on the back nine Saturday, the Europeans led in two matches, the U.S. led in one and one other was tied.

Europe came into the afternoon trailing 9-3, the biggest deficit the Europeans have faced since they joined Britain and Ireland in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

Two teams have come back from 10-6 deficits in recent history — Europe in 2012 at Medinah and the U.S. in 1999 at Brookline.

___

2:45 p.m.

Things are getting a little testy out there.

Bryson DeChambeau figured he had a gimme and thought his European opponents should have conceded his 3-foot putt for par on the first hole.

So when Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood didn’t, DeChambeau was steamed. He rolled in the attempt, then laid his putter down to show the duo that it was “inside the leather” — an informal measuring stick golfers use in casual matches to determine when a putt should be conceded.

A similar incident in the preceding match involving Irishman Shane Lowry — who wasn’t all that happy, either, about having to putt a 2-footer for birdie at No. 1 — may have started the tit-for-tat.

___

1:30 p.m.

Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas were given the afternoon off. They used the time to celebrate the U.S. team’s 9-3 lead in the Ryder Cup by downing beers while celebrating with fans.

Berger and Thomas both played in the morning session but weren’t participating in the afternoon best-ball competition.

The celebration began with the golfers throwing beers into the gallery near the first green. Some fans encouraged the golfers to enjoy some brews themselves.

Berger and Thomas responded by chugging beers as the crowd roared its approval.

1:25 p.m.

All the afternoon matches are on the course at the Ryder Cup, where the U.S. enjoys a 9-3 lead over the European team.

The featured pairing in fourballs is in the day’s final match, where Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa hope to keep up their winning ways against Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Johnson is looking for his fourth point of the competition, after he and Morikawa remained unbeaten with a 2-and-1 win in morning foursomes. Morikawa and Johnson also paired together in Friday’s opening foursomes and won a point for the U.S. team.

The U.S. has won all three sessions, and all by the same 3-1 score. The lead is the biggest either team has held after three sessions in the modern version of the Ryder Cup.

___

11:55 a.m.

The United States is turning the Ryder Cup into a runaway, winning three of Saturday morning’s foursomes matches to take a 9-3 lead over Europe into the afternoon.

This is the biggest lead either team has held after three sessions since the rest of Europe joined Britain and Ireland in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay closed out a come-from-behind, 2-and-1 victory over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick to give the U.S. its ninth point.

Moments earlier, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas wrapped up a 2-up win over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger — a match they trailed 3 down after six holes. With Spieth in the win column, every American contributed at least a point through the first 12 matches.

Dustin Johnson improved to 3-0 on the week, teaming with Collin Morikawa for a 2-and-1 win over Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton.

Europe’s only win came from Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who came from behind for a 3-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. It was Garcia’s record 24th career victory at the Ryder Cup, breaking a tie with Nick Faldo.

___

11:25 a.m.

Sergio Garcia has surpassed Nick Faldo for the most wins in Ryder Cup history.

Garcia earned his 24th win Saturday when he and Jon Rahm overcame an early deficit for a 3-and-1 victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

Garcia and Rahm are 2-0 this week. They have the only two European victories so far.

The win cut the U.S. lead to 6-3, but the Americans led late in the other three matches on the course.

___

11:08 a.m.

The Americans have grabbed the lead in a third match in Saturday morning’s foursomes matches and are threatening to turn the Ryder Cup into a runaway.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth went 1 up against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger after 15 holes to give the U.S. the advantage in three out of four matches.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa lead Tyrell Hatton and Paul Casey 2 up after 15 holes, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are 2 up on Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick after 13.

The U.S. came into the day with a 6-2 lead. The only match they trail is the day’s opener, where Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are 2 down against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

___

10:08 a.m.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have erased a three-hole deficit to draw even with Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger after 10 holes at the Ryder Cup.

Also on the comeback trail in Saturday’s alternate-shot matches are Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who turned a 1-down deficit into a 1-up lead as they reached the turn against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Cantlay put the Americans ahead with a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9, which he punctuated with a big fist pump.

With all players on the back nine, the U.S. had the lead in two of the four matches as it tries to expand on its 6-2 advantage coming into the second day of action.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia opened the day by losing the first three holes to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger but have rallied to a 2-up lead after 13 holes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.