On the podcast this week Tom and Elliott discuss this week’s 43rd Ryder Cup in detail – from who will win to who will the pairings be and much more. We also hear from Tommy Fleetwood, thanks to Tag Heuer, on the Ryder Cup including the first tee, why he thinks Europe will win and the unity of Team Europe. All that and much more – enjoy!

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO