Celebrities

Kelly Price Seemingly Returns to Social Media to Slam “Missing Person” Claims as a “Fabrication”

thatgrapejuice.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Price made headlines worldwide yesterday when she was declared a missing person after her family filed a report with authorities advising that they had not heard from her following her abrupt release from the hospital. The singer had been recovering from the effects of COVID-19 and loved ones expressed...

Ok Magazine

Kelly Price Slams Estranged Sister After The Gospel Singer Was Reported Missing, Claims They've 'Been Strained For A Very Long Time'

Kelly Price has not only addressed claims that she went "missing" amid her COVID-19 battle, but also slammed her apparent estranged sister for making wild allegations about her whereabouts. Article continues below advertisement. “I was never missing,” she said after being declared a missing person in Georgia. “Everyone in my...
Kelly Price
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelly Price Removed From National Missing Persons Registry: Report

Last weekend, Kelly Price was reported missing, and fans of the "Heartbreak Hotel," "As We Lay," and "Friend of Mine" singer immediately hit social media to spread awareness about the news in an attempt to help locate Kelly Price. Fortunately, Kelly Price's legal team swiftly confirmed that the Grammy-nominated artist was safe and sound, and the reason for her absence on social media was due to her recovering from an intense battle with COVID-19.
myk104.com

Update: Kelly Price reportedly found safe after being listed as a missing person

Legendary singer Kelly Price has reportedly been found safe after being listed as a missing person following her release from a Georgia hospital due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. According to a report from TMZ, Price’s representatives claim that the singer is not missing, but safely recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location. However, it has not yet been confirmed by Georgia police that Price’s missing person investigation has been closed.
hiphollywood.com

Kelly Price Comes Forward Says She Was ‘Never Missing’

Gospel singer Kelly Price has finally come forward and declared she was not missing. “I was never missing,” she said during an interview with TMZ. “Everyone in my family knew exactly where I was, and I have to say that it’s really disappointing that things came to this, but it was not true.”
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Tells Instagram To Stop Bullying Boosie, Calls Him "Official Representative Of Cultural Authenticity"

Boosie Badazz must hold some sort of record when it comes to getting banned from Instagram. After head of Instagram Adam Mosseri explained that Boosie had been permanently banned for displaying nudity on his profile and had simply received too many strikes to keep his account active, the Baton Rouge rapper called it "f**kin' racism" and pleaded with IG to give his official account, boasting 10.5 million followers back so he could, "feed (his) family some more."
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
HipHopDX.com

Biggie's 'Mo Money, Mo Problems' Singer Kelly Price Missing Person’s Case Solved?

Atlanta, GA – Veteran R&B singer Kelly Price was reportedly missing in Georgia earlier this week. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Cobb County police said officers performed a welfare check at the 48-year-old’s Cobb County home on September 18, not long after she was released from the hospital after battling COVID-19. Once they arrived at the home, they were unable to make contact and a missing persons report was filed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS LA

Kelly Price, Well-Known Gospel And R&B Singer, Registered As Missing Person

Price talked about how she was feeling after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in an Instagram post near the end of July. LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing after being hospitalized for COVID-19. “I’m very achy. I have no appetite. I’m very weak. I can barely stay awake,” Price said in an Instagram video after she was diagnosed with virus at the end of July. According to TMZ, Price was released from the hospital three weeks after she was admitted. Her children said they were surprised about her discharge from the hospital because, according to them, she did not appear to be fully healthy or recovered. Her family asked for a welfare check over the weekend and, as TMZ reported, police found Price’s boyfriend at her home. No signs of foul-play were discovered, though the well-known gospel singer has been registered as missing with the National Crime Information Center.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kelly Price's Sister Refutes Claims She's Been Found, Alleges Singer is Still Missing

According to close family members, the whereabouts of R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price remains unknown. Price's family says the 'As We Lay' singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. Price herself confirmed such in an Instagram post and was having difficulties managing her symptoms. The family alleges that shortly after Price's announcement, she was admitted to a Georgia hospital and placed on a ventilator. Price was in communication with her family until mid-August but they say they have not heard from her in over a month.
