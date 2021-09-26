Kelly Price Seemingly Returns to Social Media to Slam “Missing Person” Claims as a “Fabrication”

Price talked about how she was feeling after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in an Instagram post near the end of July. LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gospel and R&B singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing after being hospitalized for COVID-19. “I’m very achy. I have no appetite. I’m very weak. I can barely stay awake,” Price said in an Instagram video after she was diagnosed with virus at the end of July. According to TMZ, Price was released from the hospital three weeks after she was admitted. Her children said they were surprised about her discharge from the hospital because, according to them, she did not appear to be fully healthy or recovered. Her family asked for a welfare check over the weekend and, as TMZ reported, police found Price’s boyfriend at her home. No signs of foul-play were discovered, though the well-known gospel singer has been registered as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO