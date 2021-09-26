CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Love your posts!

By Williamsburg Wahoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Wife @ ATL for daughter so beer, the game and some thoughts on questions. -- Wahoos1 09/25/2021 7:18PM. Great post. Ill add one more... why do we think it's okay to yell at a ref -- chefhoo 09/26/2021 06:48AM. Ha, we are parents before fans. (and a test for everyone)...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Hide a Post From Your Feed

Instagram allows users to hide posts on their home feed from users they follow so that those posts no longer appear on their feed. When a user hides someone’s post, Instagram will show other posts from that same user “lower in [their] feed.”
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
theobelisk.net

Chorosia Post “Seeds of Hate”; A Call to Love Out Oct. 22

Here come Chorosia out of Wien with a reminder of how fine the line can be between sludge, doom and post-metal when you have a band willing to screw with the formula. “Seeds of Hate” is the four-piece’s first single from the upcoming sophomore full-length, A Call to Love — and no, that contradiction isn’t being ignored — which is out Oct. 22 on Grazil Records as the follow-up to a 2018 self-titled debut, and by the time you’re ready to think you’ve got a handle on the dirt-coated roll they undertake with willful repetitiveness and the post-Scott Kelly raw-throat vocals that accompany, the Austrian outfit are already gearing up to smack you in the face with a NWOBHM-style guitar solo.
ROCK MUSIC
criterion.com

Love & Basketball: For Your Heart

Several years ago, writer and director Joey Soloway asked me if I wanted to participate in Girl on Girl, a film screening and conversation series curated by women, featuring women filmmakers. I was thrilled, and I immediately knew which movie I wanted to screen—Love & Basketball, written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. I have a bit of a phobia of public speaking, but more than that, I was nervous about meeting the film’s director. The weeks leading up to the event were fraught, to put it mildly. I was just a writer and college professor living in a small town in Indiana. I wasn’t well versed in spending time with filmmakers and actors. I wanted to have a dynamic conversation with Prince-Bythewood about her work, but I worried I would start babbling incoherent praise before I could formulate an interesting question. In the end, my worst fears did not come to pass. It was a wonderful event, well attended. And I was reminded, yet again, of why this movie has captured audiences’ hearts and minds since its release in 2000.
MOVIES
Red Tricycle Atlanta

Behind-the-Scene Tours Your Kids Will Love

From Cabbage Patch Kids to bottles of Coke, show your kids how things are made at one of these local Atlanta factory or industry tour. Perfect for the kiddos who want to know how everything works, these tours offer behind-the-scene looks at just about everything. Keep reading for the scoop on six that we think are pretty sensational.
ATLANTA, GA
sportswar.com

1,058

Dude. No one has scored on these guys all year. Thankfully their offense -- IV_Hokie12 10/01/2021 10:41AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

You made lots of assumptions in your post. My example was Richmond

But do you really think we've looked great this entire year? It was just one fluke Saturday? The entire hinge of my point in this conversation is while no one saw that team going on a run, a different team played at the end of the season than the one that played JMU. I don't see this team going in a positive direction like that one, I see one that regresses weekly. That's the difference.
RICHMOND, VA
theaureview.com

Love Your Bookshop Day returns on October 9th

Love Your Bookshop Day (LYBD) is back again! Taking place on October 9th, this year’s major events will be entirely virtual, so that everyone – locked down or not – can join in the celebration. Long before we were confined to our couches, the local bookstore was the place to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sportswar.com

If Pedulla and Storm are on the court together, are you saying Pedulla is

Storm told me that he and Pedulla are very similar players. ** -- Chris Coleman. Nah, I think Steve Nash would be a better comparison. ** -- YBYSAIAHokie 10/01/2021 11:36AM. From what little I’ve seen that seems much better comparison than Maravich ** -- marcbvtgm 10/01/2021 7:34PM. We will see...
NBA
sportswar.com

Thx for the update. Would be nice. After Rice,

Two 247 crystal balls on him for VT in the last 24 hours ** -- David Cunningham. Presently, 247 Sports have all six (6) CBs and 100% to VT for Rice ! ** -- FLKEYSHOKIE 09/28/2021 10:31PM. Great, so when is he going to pull the trigger and make it...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Here

This would be beyond awesome. Maybe we can get him PT at wing during… -- jms41 10/01/2021 7:26PM. Yeah, I saw him drain that 3 and thought the same thing. -- Chris Coleman. I recall when he signed he said something like his game was like Nolley’s -- VTKev80 10/01/2021 5:31PM.
NBA
sportswar.com

Yep You craze.

Call me crazy, but VT can beat every remaining team on our schedule. -- EDGEMAN 10/02/2021 3:08PM. Yeah, the problem being for the most part they are 50/50 games -- VaTechHokiesACC 10/02/2021 4:29PM. Maybe beat every team individually, but collectively ... won't happen. :-( ** -- VTVOICE 10/02/2021 4:26PM. You...
SPORTS
Essence

Actress Keshia Knight Pullium Is Married

“Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend,” says Pullium. Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pullium married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home. “Last week my life forever changed,” wrote Pullium in a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Holly Sonders racy tennis video goes viral

A video Holly Sonders posted on Instagram during the week went viral. The video involves her interpretation of tennis. In the video, Sonders has some strategically-placed tennis balls covering areas of her body. The rest is left up to your imagination. The video is captioned, “I push limits. I create...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy