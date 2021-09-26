The Biggest Revelations in the Latest NYT Doc Controlling Britney Spears
On Friday night, September 24, less than a week away from Britney Spears’s next court hearing in her 13-year-long conservatorship, Hulu and FX dropped the sequel to last year’s buzzy New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The latest, also directed by Samantha Stark and produced by Liz Day and the NYT, promised to reveal “new bombshell allegations from whistleblowers who were among those in the inner circle” of the pop star’s life. In some sense, it delivers. Below, expert attorneys share their thoughts with Vulture on some of the most controversial allegations made in Controlling Britney Spears.www.vulture.com
