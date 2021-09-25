CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to I request a tow hearing against a university police department?

 9 days ago

Never heard of a “tow hearing”. Before a government defendant can be sued you need to file a government tort claim. Please do not message or call me unless you are a serious prospective client. The discussions would be outside this forum and would not be visible to the public. If you have additional follow up questions or additional facts to add, re-draft them into a new question and post the new question. My responses on this website DO NOT constitute a consultation, nor do they establish an attorney-client relationship. Only a written retention agreement signed by client and myself will establish an attorney-client relationship.

carlsbadca.gov

Police Department

The City of Carlsbad Police Department is a full-service police department that prides itself on its strong partnership with the community and high service levels. Through the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Department, and the support of council members and the community, the city continues to be a safe community to live, work and play.
CARLSBAD, CA
WLKY.com

Former LMPD lieutenant has lawsuit against police department moved to federal court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro police lieutenant's lawsuit against the police department is moving to federal court. Aubrey Gregory was demoted after using a racial slur during a training session for the Louisville Metro Police Department. His attorney called it unfair that he was punished since two Black people also used the word during the training session.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOLF

Body cameras now worn by Bloomsburg University Police Department

Columbia Co. (WOLF) — The Bloomsburg University Police Department has started to place body-worn cameras on all of their officers. The University's police force is leading the trend of implementing body cameras for university police forces in our area. Starting at the being of September, every Bloomsburg University Police officer...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
whdh.com

Court hearing to be held after State Police Association of Mass. files lawsuit against Baker’s vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WHDH) - A court hearing is being held Wednesday after a union representing Massachusetts State Police troopers filed a lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate. Baker issued an executive order last month requiring all Executive Department employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 17 with exemptions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Newsday

How LI police departments are handling vaccine requirements

COVID-19 is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for police officers nationwide since the pandemic began, however, neither Nassau nor Suffolk County's police departments require proof officers are being tested. Newsday's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost; Kendall Rodriguez; File Footage.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Brooklyn Center Police and Michaels Stores discriminated against Black teen, Department of Human Rights says

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Thursday concluded that there is probable cause to find that the Brooklyn Center Police Department and Michaels Stores Inc. discriminated against a Black teenager when Michaels management called officers who then arrested the boy without cause. The boy, then 16, walked into the...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland, Baltimore Police Department Names Next Chief

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore Police Department found its next police chief within its own ranks. Thomas Leone, a six-year veteran of the agency who’s served as interim chief of police since June 2020, has been named the permanent chief of police, the university announced Tuesday. Leone, who holds a master’s degree and brings more than 20 years of experience from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, was selected for the department’s top role after a nationwide search. “I’m incredibly fortunate to work with a team of such committed, hard-working people. I’m honored to serve as their Chief and I don’t...
BALTIMORE, MD
vernalcity.org

Public Hearing for Minor Subdivision Request

The Vernal City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to hear a request to consider a minor subdivision. A public hearing of the Vernal City Planning Commission has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. to consider a minor subdivision request from Michael & Kasaundra Leishman for the property located at 572 West 1167 South, Vernal, Utah, parcel 050650031. The request is for a lot split from one parcel (1.51 acres) to two parcels (.87 acres & .64 acres). The public hearing will be held in the Vernal City Council Chambers at 374 East Main Street, Vernal, Utah.
VERNAL, UT
Logan Banner

Traffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bust

LOGAN — City of Logan Police named a Chapmanville woman in a drug arrest that included methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, pills, marijuana and more. The arrest was made after a traffic stop on Pine Street in Logan on Sept. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police pulled a blue Toyota Camry over after they say it was observed on the boulevard in Logan turning onto Holland Lane with no turn signal and having items hanging from the rearview mirror.
LOGAN, WV
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING A SUSPECT REGARDING A SHOPLIFTING.

The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the subject in this photograph reference a shoplifting that occurred yesterday (Sept 28) at Hanks’ House of Liquors on Moore’s Lane and a criminal mischief report at Smoke Land also on Moore’s Lane. Immediately after these incidents, this subject was seen entering a Pontiac G6 sedan, blue and gray in color, displaying a Delaware temporary license plate.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

