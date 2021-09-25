Solidarity Petition With ATU1560 New Orleans Transit Workers and Fired Pres Jefferson

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — After 18 months of construction, the ribbon was cut Thursday on the Kenmawr Bridge. It is one of the major connections to Kennywood, and the hope is for it to connect more communities. The $12 million, 18-month project will now serve as a gateway to many communities in the Mon Valley. The new bridge is wider and can carry a heavier load than the old one, allowing for future communities to be connected along the MLK Busway. “We’re the center now. We have great routes to get everywhere,” Swissvale Mayor Deneen Swartzwelder said. The Port Authority said extending the busway...

