Solidarity Petition With ATU1560 New Orleans Transit Workers and Fired Pres Jefferson

By ATU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolidarity Petition With ATU 1560 New Orleans Transit Workers and Fired President Valerie Jefferson. https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/we-demand-hurricane-pay-for-rta-bus-operators/. https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/we-demand-hurricane-pay-for-rta-bus-operators/. New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus operators are demanding agreed upon Hurricane Ida pay and the reinstatement of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1560 President Valerie Jefferson, who was unjustly terminated after calling...

indybay.org

New Orleans ATU 1560 President Valerie Jefferson Fights Firing, For Justice & Human Right

WorkWeek interviews New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson who was fired after standing up for her members during the hurricanes and dangerous conditions for the members. The termination came after she demanded that the company pay for hurricane pay which the company had promised the workers if they left their homes and families to operate the busses.
LABOR ISSUES
