Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-28 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 23.9 feet tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.

IN THIS ARTICLE
