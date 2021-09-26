CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie & Darren Criss Talk Performing at the 'Celebratory' SHEIN x Rock the Runway

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The shopping e-commerce company is presenting on Sunday (Sept. 26) its SHEIN x Rock the Runway show, an hybrid special event that is part concert, part choreographed dance sequence all while showing off SHEIN's top trends for fall/winter 2021 in five individual segments. Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, Thuy, Willie Gomez, Riley Clemmons, Blu DeTiger and more are all set to take the stage at the star-studded event.

