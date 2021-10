Picture someone with depression. What’s the first image that comes to mind? Lying in bed all day? Crying? These aren’t wrong, and they may be fully accurate for me or someone else actively going through a depressive episode. But day-to-day life with chronic depression doesn’t usually look like that. Not every day threatens to crush me, but many days I feel like I carry more weight on my shoulders than most. (And I wonder why my shoulders are always so tense!)

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO