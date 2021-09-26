DC's Stargirl "Summer School" Chapter Ten" Synopsis Teases Return of Green Lantern's Daughter
The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Ten", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. All season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America have been dealing with a frightening new threat, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), but they've been doing so at a bit of a disadvantage. Her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) made the decision, along with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) to not tell the young heroes everything. Now, "Chapter Ten", it sounds like whatever Pat's been hiding is revealed and they'll need to turn to a surprising ally for help.comicbook.com
