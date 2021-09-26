DC's Stargirl "Summer School" Chapter Ten" Synopsis Teases Return of Green Lantern's Daughter

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Bullet Blondes," the season 7 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and arguably the most unusual season premiere the show has ever had. In the episode, the Legends are stranded in 1925 Texas, where they have no way of getting back to the present (or the timestream) as a result of a destroyed Waverider. Their fix? Well, apparently all they can do to assuage the boredom is to pick a fight with J. Edgar Hoover, which seems like a thing that will go really well for everyone involved. We'll have to see whether Spooner's mom is there to help with the culture shock.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO