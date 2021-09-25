Cardinals struggle with River Falls, still win 21-6
Conditions were not favorable for the Sun Prairie football team as they welcomed in River Falls on Friday, Sept. 24. After Madison West, the originally scheduled opponent for the week, was forced to forfeit due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, the Cardinals were operating under a shortened week. River Falls accepted the invitation to come play on Monday, Sept. 20, so there wasn't much time to prepare.www.hngnews.com
