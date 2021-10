On Thursday Continental High Boys Soccer travelled up State Route 15 (well after going around the roundabout construction in Defiance) to take on Bryan in non league action. It was all Pirates scored the first 7 goals in the first half. Rhenn Armey scored a hat trick in the first half, two of the goals coming off Braxton Stegbauer passes, Wyatt Davis scored a pair, one off an Armey pass, Elijah Mays put in one off an Armey pass and Bryan put one in their own goal. The Bears did finish up the half by scoring a goal. Pirate 7-1 at half.

